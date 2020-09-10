Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Scott Robertson made his Celtic debut against Romanian side Cluj in the Europa League in December 2019

Gillingham have signed Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has made one appearance for the Scottish champions.

He could make his debut for the Gills in Saturday's League One season-opener against Hull City.

"I'm very grateful to my friend Neil Lennon for believing we are the right place for Scott to continue his development," boss Steve Evans told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.