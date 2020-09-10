Mesut Ozil: Arsenal midfielder reveals his dream XI and takes swipe at Spurs in Q&A
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil used a Twitter Q&A this week to take a swipe at north London rivals Tottenham and reveal his favourite players.
Here are some of the things we learned…
He is ready for selection
Is that a 'come get me' to manager Mikel Arteta?
He has no mercy for Spurs fans
Tottenham last won a trophy in 2008. Could Jose Mourinho end that run?
No current Arsenal players make his dream XI
Former Gunner Santi Cazorla does make the cut, but it's mostly compatriots from the Germany side and his Real Madrid days…
He will vouch for Sergio Ramos' character
Well, someone has to defend him.
And the respect is mutual
The best defender he's faced, though, is a Barcelona man
He is a fan of Flamini
Another dig at Spurs! Savage. Arsenal fans will remember with some fondness the Frenchman's two goals against Spurs in the League Cup in 2015.