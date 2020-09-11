Lawrence Shankland's only appearance this season came in the opening-day draw with St Johnstone

Striker Lawrence Shankland makes his keenly-awaited Dundee United comeback against Rangers on Saturday - much to the delight of manager Mickey Mellon.

Defender Mark Connolly, who is the subject of an internal investigation over claims he refused to wear a face covering in a taxi, is out for "a number of weeks" with an ankle injury.

A similar problem has sidelined Shankland since 1 August.

"Are you ready? He's back! He's back!" said an animated Mellon.

"Lawrence is fit, nobody has tried to buy him this week - before anyone asks that - and we're delighted he's in the group again.

"To have a Scottish international back in the group is a terrific boost for us. He gives us more options and makes us stronger."

While Shankland returns for the visit to leaders Rangers, who have yet to concede a league goal this season, Connolly misses out having played every minute so far.

"He rolled his ankle in the first training session on Tuesday," said Mellon. "In terms of the investigation, legally has to be done internally. If the club believes anything comes out of that, you will be the first to hear."