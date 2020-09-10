Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Marcus Bettinelli made 14 appearances for Fulham last season, but did not feature after November 2019

Championship club Middlesbrough have signed Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a season-long loan deal.

The 28-year-old former England Under-21 international has made 120 appearances for the west London club.

"I've been tracking Marcus since he first got into the team at Fulham a good few years ago," Boro boss Neil Warnock told the club website. external-link

"He's a good lad, and I've been really impressed by his attitude and his desire to play for us."

Bettinelli becomes Boro's second signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of defender Grant Hall on Teesside.

