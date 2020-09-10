Last updated on .From the section Swansea

The sale of midfielder Bersant Celina to Dijon could help Swansea strengthen in other areas

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper is hopeful he will be able to reinvest some of the transfer fee received for Bersant Celina to strengthen his squad.

Kosovo midfielder Celina, 24, has joined French side Dijon for a fee thought to be around £3m.

"It was a football and a financial decision," Cooper said.

"Football-wise me and Bersant had a good relationship and we talked a lot and obviously he didn't play too much at the latter end of last season."

Former Manchester City player Celina made 79 appearances for Championship club Swansea, scoring 10 goals, but had fallen down the pecking order at the Liberty Stadium.

Cooper wants another option or two ‘at top end’

"For him he wanted to play more than that and I couldn't guarantee him the amount of games that maybe he would have wanted," Cooper added.

"The interest came from over in France and it felt like a good move for him."

The Swans remain in the market for a defender and at least one striker, and Cooper is optimistic he will be able to spend some of the money raised from Celina's sale on new players before the transfer window shuts in October.

"I hope so," he added. "We definitely need some strength in depth.

"We are working on some things but nothing concrete at the moment, but we're going to be bringing players in.

"We are in a difficult financial situation, as are a lot of clubs, so we are still being very careful.

"There's no guarantees when we will get back to normal for revenue coming back into the stadium, so we aren't going to be buying loads of players, but there is an opportunity to bring someone in if the right deals are there to be done."

Despite Watford holding an interest in Matt Grimes, Swansea are yet to receive any offers for the midfielder.

Cooper has confirmed the 25-year-old will be his captain again for the new Championship season, which begins on Saturday with a trip to Preston.