Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Lee Erwin (left) scored once in 23 games for Ross County

St Mirren have signed Lee Erwin on a two-year contract after the striker was allowed to leave Ross County for "family reasons".

The 26-year-old started County's first two games of the season, was a substitute in the next two but was not in the squad for the latest two.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin said: "He wanted to come back down to the Glasgow area.

"He's a player I've always liked, an old-fashioned number nine."

Erwin could make his debut in Saturday's home match against Hibernian.

"I know he's been playing on the right-side for Ross County recently, but we see him as a centre-forward," Goodwin said. "It will be a bit of competition for Jon Obika, but I'd also like to see them playing together."

Erwin, who started his career with Motherwell and had spells with Leeds United and Kilmarnock, joined County in summer 2019 after a spell with Iranian top-flight club Tractor.

The striker, who scored once in 23 appearances for County, told St Mirren's website that Goodwin "gave me confidence that this was the right place for me".

Confirming that Erwin's contract, due to end next summer, had been terminated, County manager Stuart Kettlewell told his club website: "Lee had come to me and had a very honest conversation in regard to his family situation.

"We are all human and all have various situations going on in our lives and we are very understanding of where he needed to be and, like any of us, family always has to come first."