Joe Fryer: Swindon bring in goalkeeper on a short-term deal
Last updated on .From the section Swindon
League One newcomers Swindon Town have signed former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Fryer on a short-term deal.
The 24-year-old, who has not made a senior appearance since August 2018 because of injury, will remain with the Robins until January.
Fryer came through Boro's youth system and has previously had loan spells at Hartlepool, Stevenage and Carlisle.
He suffered a broken leg during his stint with the Cumbrians and was on trial at Swindon during pre-season.
