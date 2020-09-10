Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Brandon Hanlan scored seven goals in 40 outings for Gillingham last season

Bristol Rovers have signed forward Brandon Hanlan from League One rivals Gillingham on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old scored 16 goals in 84 games during a two-year spell with the Gills, who will receive compensation for the former Charlton trainee.

"He is a powerful and skilful forward who can both create and score goals," Rovers boss Ben Garner said.

"Brandon also has the work ethic and energy we want at the front end of the team."

