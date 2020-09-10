Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County could be without new signing David Longe-King for up to three months because of a groin injury.

The ex-St Albans centre-back, 25, who joined as a free agent in August, has yet to play for the League Two side after suffering the injury in training.

"I don't want to put an exact time frame on it, but it just depends how he reacts in the first four to six weeks," manager Michael Flynn said.

"But you're probably looking at double that, probably more like 12 weeks."

Newport begin the new League Two campaign away to Scunthorpe United on Saturday, coming into the fixture of a 1-0 loss in the EFL Trophy to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, but having taken the scalp of Championship side Swansea City last weekend in the EFL Cup first round.

The Exiles finished 14th in the shortened 2019-20 season, having reached the play-off final the previous year.