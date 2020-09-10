Last updated on .From the section Wigan

As well as having three separate spells in charge of Oldham, John Sheridan has also managed Chesterfield twice, and had periods in charge of Plymouth, Newport, Notts County, Fleetwood and Carlisle.

Wigan's administrators are set to appoint former Oldham boss John Sheridan as the club's new manager.

Leam Richardson has been in charge of first-team affairs at the financially-troubled League One side since Paul Cook's resignation as manager in July.

However, it is understood the men running the Latics have been speaking to other options, including Sheridan.

Talks have progressed positively with the 55-year-old, who is currently boss of League of Ireland side Waterford.

Former Huddersfield and Leeds boss Simon Grayson is also believed to have been spoken to but is now thought to be out of the running.

The club hope to make an announcement on Friday as fans prepare to demonstrate outside the offices of their administrators in central Manchester.

The administrators, led by former Leeds chairman Gerald Krasner, are receiving increasing criticism over their running of the club and the costs being charged against it for their work.

And, although Krasner has been speaking regularly with representatives of Wigan's official supporters' club to answer any questions they have, with no end to the current situation in sight, other fans have decided to protest.

The Wigan Athletic Grievance Society say they are "alarmed and dismayed at the ongoing situation" and want answers about why "agreements have not been reached with what appear to be serious bidders".