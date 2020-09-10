Last updated on .From the section Derby

Nathan Byrne played alongside fellow summer signing David Marshall at Wigan

Derby County have signed defender Nathan Byrne from Wigan Athletic on a two-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old right-back comes in to replace the departed Jayden Bogle, who joined Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this week.

Byrne, who started out at Tottenham and also had spells at Wolves, Swindon, Charlton and the Latics, has scored 17 goals in 323 career games.

"Nathan has qualities that will suit our style," boss Philip Cocu said.

"He is a right-back that has both the ability to defend well and make an impact when going forward to support the attack."