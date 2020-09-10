Match ends, Lens 1, Paris Saint Germain 0.
A depleted Paris St-Germain side began their Ligue 1 campaign with a surprise loss against newly promoted Lens.
The match was in doubt after Champions League finalists PSG had seven players, including star striker Kylian Mbappe, test positive for coronavirus.
Lens took full advantage on their return to the top flight as Ignatius Ganago punished goalkeeper Marcin Bulka's error to net the winning goal.
The match was played in front of 5,000 fans at Lens' Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
PSG have won seven of the past eight top-flight titles including last season when the campaign was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Tuchel's side finished 12 points clear at the top of the table.
Brazil forward Neymar, compatriot Marquinhos and Argentina internationals Angel di Maria and Mauro Icardi were all missing for the visitors.
It proved costly as third-choice goalkeeper Bulka presented the ball straight to Ganago to fire home the only goal of the game in the second half.
PSG host Marseille in the league on Sunday (20:00 BST) and must wait to see if any of the missing players will be available for selection.
Line-ups
Lens
- 16Leca
- 24Gradit
- 4Bade
- 14Medina
- 13Michelin
- 28DoucoureBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMauricioat 83'minutes
- 6Perez
- 3SyllaSubstituted forBouraat 83'minutes
- 10KakutaSubstituted forCahuzacat 71'minutes
- 27GanagoSubstituted forJeanat 71'minutes
- 23BanzaSubstituted forSotocaat 65'minutesBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 7Sotoca
- 9Robail
- 11Clauss
- 15Fortes
- 18Cahuzac
- 22Mauricio
- 25Jean
- 30Fariñez
- 33Boura
PSG
- 30Bulka
- 20Kurzawa
- 4Kehrer
- 3KimpembeSubstituted forDialloat 74'minutes
- 14BernatBooked at 78minsSubstituted forBakkerat 84'minutes
- 21Herrera
- 27Gueye
- 6Verratti
- 19SarabiaBooked at 38mins
- 29MuingaSubstituted forRodríguezat 74'minutes
- 36Ruiz-AtilSubstituted forDagbaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 22Diallo
- 25Bakker
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 33Fadiga
- 35Rodríguez
- 37Simons
- 40Innocent
- Referee:
- Hakim Ben El Hadj
- Attendance:
- 5,067
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lens 1, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Post update
Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Florian Sotoca (Lens).
Post update
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Ismael Boura (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Corentin Jean (Lens).
Post update
Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Gradit (Lens).
Post update
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Jonathan Gradit (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Tony Mauricio (Lens).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mitchel Bakker replaces Juan Bernat.
Substitution
Substitution, Lens. Ismael Boura replaces Issiaga Sylla.
Substitution
Substitution, Lens. Tony Mauricio replaces Cheick Oumar Doucoure.
Post update
Attempt missed. Florian Sotoca (Lens) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Issiaga Sylla with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Jonathan Gradit (Lens) wins a free kick on the right wing.