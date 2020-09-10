French Ligue 1
LensLens1PSGParis Saint Germain0

Lens v PSG
PSG lost only three league games last season

A depleted Paris St-Germain side began their Ligue 1 campaign with a surprise loss against newly promoted Lens.

The match was in doubt after Champions League finalists PSG had seven players, including star striker Kylian Mbappe, test positive for coronavirus.

Lens took full advantage on their return to the top flight as Ignatius Ganago punished goalkeeper Marcin Bulka's error to net the winning goal.

The match was played in front of 5,000 fans at Lens' Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

PSG have won seven of the past eight top-flight titles including last season when the campaign was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas Tuchel's side finished 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Brazil forward Neymar, compatriot Marquinhos and Argentina internationals Angel di Maria and Mauro Icardi were all missing for the visitors.

It proved costly as third-choice goalkeeper Bulka presented the ball straight to Ganago to fire home the only goal of the game in the second half.

PSG host Marseille in the league on Sunday (20:00 BST) and must wait to see if any of the missing players will be available for selection.

Line-ups

Lens

  • 16Leca
  • 24Gradit
  • 4Bade
  • 14Medina
  • 13Michelin
  • 28DoucoureBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMauricioat 83'minutes
  • 6Perez
  • 3SyllaSubstituted forBouraat 83'minutes
  • 10KakutaSubstituted forCahuzacat 71'minutes
  • 27GanagoSubstituted forJeanat 71'minutes
  • 23BanzaSubstituted forSotocaat 65'minutesBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 7Sotoca
  • 9Robail
  • 11Clauss
  • 15Fortes
  • 18Cahuzac
  • 22Mauricio
  • 25Jean
  • 30Fariñez
  • 33Boura

PSG

  • 30Bulka
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3KimpembeSubstituted forDialloat 74'minutes
  • 14BernatBooked at 78minsSubstituted forBakkerat 84'minutes
  • 21Herrera
  • 27Gueye
  • 6Verratti
  • 19SarabiaBooked at 38mins
  • 29MuingaSubstituted forRodríguezat 74'minutes
  • 36Ruiz-AtilSubstituted forDagbaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 22Diallo
  • 25Bakker
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 33Fadiga
  • 35Rodríguez
  • 37Simons
  • 40Innocent
Referee:
Hakim Ben El Hadj
Attendance:
5,067

Match Stats

Home TeamLensAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home21
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lens 1, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lens 1, Paris Saint Germain 0.

  3. Post update

    Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Florian Sotoca (Lens).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Post update

    Ismael Boura (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Corentin Jean (Lens).

  9. Post update

    Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Gradit (Lens).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Jonathan Gradit (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Tony Mauricio (Lens).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mitchel Bakker replaces Juan Bernat.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Lens. Ismael Boura replaces Issiaga Sylla.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Lens. Tony Mauricio replaces Cheick Oumar Doucoure.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florian Sotoca (Lens) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Issiaga Sylla with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Booking

    Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).

  20. Post update

    Jonathan Gradit (Lens) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 10th September 2020

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nice22004136
2Bordeaux21102024
3Monaco21103214
4Rennes21103214
5Lille21102114
6Nantes21102114
7Nîmes21015233
8Lyon11004133
9Saint-Étienne11002023
10Marseille11003213
11Lorient21013303
12Lens21012203
13Angers210112-13
14Reims201123-11
15Montpellier100112-10
16Metz100101-10
17PSG100101-10
18Dijon200215-40
19Strasbourg200215-40
20Brest200227-50
View full French Ligue 1 table

