David Parkhouse is relishing his brief loan spell at Hartlepool

Northern Ireland Under-21 striker David Parkhouse has joined National League side Hartlepool United on loan from Sheffield United until January.

The 20-year-old was on loan at League Two club Stevenage before the Covid-19 lockdown.

Parkhouse scored for the U21s in their win over Malta earlier this month.

He said: "After seeing The Vic, I'm more excited than I ever was. This is a huge club and I want to come in, score goals and help the side as best I can."

Parkhouse, who has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blades, scored 19 goals in 39 games for Derry City in the League of Ireland during a loan spell in the 2018-19 season.

"We are delighted to get David in - it is somewhere on the pitch we have been looking to strengthen and he provides us just that," Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor told the club website.

"He is a goalscorer and a U21 international so I believe he can do very well in this league."