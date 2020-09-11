Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lotte Wubben-Moy made her Arsenal Women debut at the age of 16

Arsenal Women have re-signed defender Lotte Wubben-Moy after her spell in college football in the United States.

The 21-year-old made 13 appearances for the Gunners before leaving in 2017 for North Carolina Tar Heels.

She has been capped at every age group by England and was named in Phil Neville's senior squad on Tuesday.

Her return to England comes after her Tar Heels team-mate and England forward Alessia Russo signed for Manchester United on Thursday.

