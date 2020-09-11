Last updated on .From the section Irish

Wilson made two first-team appearances for Rangers

Crusaders have signed former Rangers defender Aidan Wilson on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old Scot played twice for the Ibrox outfit's first team and had loan spells at Dumbarton and Forfar Athletic before leaving in May.

He has played for Scotland at Under 16, 17 and 19 level and is likely to play for the Crues in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Dundela.

Northern Ireland U21 international Ben Kennedy joined Crusaders last month.

The north Belfast side finished third in the Irish Premiership last season and were 10 points behind champions Linfield when the campaign was curtailed with seven matches remaining.

Stephen Baxter's side have won the league title in three of the last five seasons.