We may only be seven games into the Scottish Premiership season, but it hasn't stopped some bold predictions from being made.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has already stated "there is very little between eight" Scottish Premiership sides this season following his club's last outing, away to St Johnstone.

The Paisley team's 1-0 defeat at McDiarmid Park sparked the Irishman to admit he believes Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian and Aberdeen will occupy the top four spots, but the remaining eight clubs are all "capable of beating the other."

With only three points separating third from bottom, could we already be looking at a campaign where up to eight teams are involved in a relegation dogfight? Let's look at the contenders...

Ross County

Ross County had made a promising start. The Highlanders had the worst defensive record in the league last season, conceding an average of two goals per game. However, under the sole guidance of Stuart Kettlewell, County had halved that figure.

However, after Celtic put five by them on Saturday at home, hopes of a top-six finish may well have calmed among the County support.

St Mirren

Despite Goodwin's comments, St Mirren enjoyed their best start to a top-flight campaign in nine years and were four points better off than they were last season.

The Paisley side's defensive record was key to survival last term, and Goodwin's men had carried that on by conceding just five goals from as many matches, with three coming in one game against league leaders Rangers.

However, after being thrashed 3-0 at home by Hibernian with emergency-loan keeper Zdenek Zlamal drafted in, the Paisley club now sit just two points off bottom.

St Johnstone

As for St Johnstone, there was an element of the unknown when Callum Davidson was tasked with filling the void left by Tommy Wright as manager at McDiarmid Park.

However, the former player and assistant manager has made an impressive start to his managerial career as the Perth club sit level with St Mirren on seven points, which is also a tally four better than the same stage last term. Having said that, a narrow defeat to a previously winless Motherwell will cause frustration.

Dundee United

Premiership newcomers Dundee United have had a mixed start to their Premiership return. Micky Mellon appears to have his side structured and well organised, but a 4-0 defeat at Rugby Park was then followed up by a 4-0 drubbing at Ibrox.

The Tannadice club have also registered the lowest amount of shots on target in the league, further emphasising the need to get last season's 28-goal man Lawrence Shankland - who was brought on off the bench against Rangers after being sidelined - back in the side.

Kilmarnock & Livingston

Kilmarnock were enduring their worst start to a season since 2017 until they dispatched United in clinical fashion last time out. And despite Alex Dyer's men sitting 10tth in the table, the Ayrshire club boasted the best shot-to-goal conversion rate in the division with 12.9% going into Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Pittodrie.

As for Livingston, their 4-1 loss to Hibs on the second weekend of the season was their first defeat in seven home league games. Gary Holt's men only conceded eight goals at home in the entirety of last season but shipped half of that total in one game against Jack Ross' side.

Since then, Holt had galvanised his players to restore the resolute home form that was key in achieving a top-six finish last season, but a shock defeat on Saturday to Hamilton will give the Livingston fans fresh doubts about their team.

Hamilton Academical

Hamilton Academical have made a habit of proving doubters wrong in their quests for survival down the years, but even the most optimistic Accies fan would have been concerned at their start this season.

Brian Rice's men failed to register a single point from their opening three games, the first time they had failed to do so in the top flight in over a decade. However, they bounced back with a crucial derby win over Motherwell before being outclassed by Rangers.

A fantastic comeback away to Livingston will have the Accies support believing again that they can defy the odds once more and remain in the Scottish top flight.

Motherwell

However, the same cannot necessarily be said for local rivals Motherwell. After last season's third-place finish, the Fir Park club have endured their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 20 years, with a killer instinct in front of goal severely hampering Stephen Robinson's side.

Prior to facing St Johnstone, Robinson's men had registered the third most shots in the league but had the lowest percentage of efforts on target with 18.52%.

However, Allan Campbell's goal on Saturday earned them their first Premiership victory. It was a narrow win that still doesn't take the Fir Park club off bottom, but there will be a renewed hope now that their season can be ignited.