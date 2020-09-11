Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Tomas Mejias made just two appearances last season, both against Spurs in the FA Cup

Middlesbrough have loaned goalkeeper Tomas Mejias to Romanian Liga 1 club Dinamo Bucharest for the entirety of the 2020-21 season.

Mejias, 31, rejoined Boro last season but made only two first-team appearances under Jonathan Woodgate and successor Neil Warnock.

The Spaniard has been allowed to depart for the Romanian capital after Marcus Bettinelli's arrival from Fulham.

Boro also have last season's regulars Dejan Stojanovic, and Aynsley Pears.

Across two spells, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper played 19 games for Boro, having initially been brought to the Riverside by Aitor Karanka.

