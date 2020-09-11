Newcastle: Hayden & Darlow sign new deals as Lejeune leaves

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Isaac Hayden, Steve Bruce and Karl Darlow
Hayden (left) and Darlow (right) have signed six and five-year deals respectively

Midfielder Isaac Hayden and goalkeeper Karl Darlow have signed new contracts at Newcastle while centre-back Florian Lejeune has left on loan.

Hayden, 25, played 29 times in the Premier League last season and has signed a new deal running until 2026.

Back-up goalkeeper Darlow, 29, has committed until 2025.

Lejeune, who joined from Eibar in 2017 for a reported £8.7m, has joined La Liga side Alaves on a season-long loan after a spell hampered by injury.

He suffered a serious knee injury in 2019 and a thigh problem last season meant he did not play after the Premier League's restart.

Hayden joined from Arsenal in 2016 and asked to leave the club in 2019external-link before becoming a regular last season under new manager Steve Bruce.

"He's a 25-year-old midfielder with his best years ahead of him," Bruce said.

"I know it has been a little bit on-off in terms of his future, so I'm very pleased he has committed himself to the club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC