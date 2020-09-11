Last updated on .From the section European Football

Hayden (left) and Darlow (right) have signed six and five-year deals respectively

Midfielder Isaac Hayden and goalkeeper Karl Darlow have signed new contracts at Newcastle while centre-back Florian Lejeune has left on loan.

Hayden, 25, played 29 times in the Premier League last season and has signed a new deal running until 2026.

Back-up goalkeeper Darlow, 29, has committed until 2025.

Lejeune, who joined from Eibar in 2017 for a reported £8.7m, has joined La Liga side Alaves on a season-long loan after a spell hampered by injury.

He suffered a serious knee injury in 2019 and a thigh problem last season meant he did not play after the Premier League's restart.

Hayden joined from Arsenal in 2016 and asked to leave the club in 2019 external-link before becoming a regular last season under new manager Steve Bruce.

"He's a 25-year-old midfielder with his best years ahead of him," Bruce said.

"I know it has been a little bit on-off in terms of his future, so I'm very pleased he has committed himself to the club."

