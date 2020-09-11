Newcastle: Hayden & Darlow sign new deals as Lejeune leaves
Midfielder Isaac Hayden and goalkeeper Karl Darlow have signed new contracts at Newcastle while centre-back Florian Lejeune has left on loan.
Hayden, 25, played 29 times in the Premier League last season and has signed a new deal running until 2026.
Back-up goalkeeper Darlow, 29, has committed until 2025.
Lejeune, who joined from Eibar in 2017 for a reported £8.7m, has joined La Liga side Alaves on a season-long loan after a spell hampered by injury.
He suffered a serious knee injury in 2019 and a thigh problem last season meant he did not play after the Premier League's restart.
Hayden joined from Arsenal in 2016 and asked to leave the club in 2019 before becoming a regular last season under new manager Steve Bruce.
"He's a 25-year-old midfielder with his best years ahead of him," Bruce said.
"I know it has been a little bit on-off in terms of his future, so I'm very pleased he has committed himself to the club."
