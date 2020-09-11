Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arteta 'really optimistic' about Aubameyang contract

Arsenal fans can "relax" about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract situation and the club's summer transfer business is not over, says manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta is "very optimistic" the club captain will sign his new deal soon.

Aubameyang's contract runs out next summer, leading to speculation he could leave, but Arteta said last month he had been convinced to stay.

"He is really happy here," said Arteta, speaking before Saturday's Premier League opener against Fulham.

"He wants to keep improving and contributing to the team. I think they [the fans] can be pretty relaxed."

This summer Arsenal have signed Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes for 26m euros (£23.14m) from Lille, brought in former Chelsea forward Willian on a free transfer and re-signed Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

They continue to be linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

"We are still active in the market, we are looking at different options," Arteta said.

"At the moment the squad balance is not ideal.

"There is still some work to do. Numbers-wise, some positions are overbooked. Some others, in terms of the specific qualities we need, are still not there."