Rayhaan Tulloch has yet to play a league game for the Baggies

League One side Doncaster Rovers have signed West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch on a season-long loan and re-signed defender Andy Butler.

Tulloch, 19, reunites with manager Darren Moore and assistant Jamie Smith, having worked with them during their time together at the Hawthorns.

Butler, 36, left Rovers after nearly five years in May 2019 and returns after a season with Scunthorpe United.

Both could feature in the League One opener against MK Dons on Saturday.

Tulloch, who can play anywhere across the frontline, has made five FA Cup appearances for the Baggies, but has yet to play a league match.

