Derry and Finn Harps drew 1-1 in their last league meeting in February

Airtricity Premier Division: Finn Harps v Derry City Venue: Finn Park, Ballybofey Date: Sunday, 13 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine believes Sunday's north-west derby against Finn Harps will be 'edge of the seat stuff' despite the absence of fans.

City sit seventh and four points clear of their bottom-placed neighbours as they prepare for the short trip to Finn Park.

Covid-19 restrictions mean the usual thunderous atmosphere will be missing.

"It is unusual - it's just a crazy time but it still won't be a game for the faint-hearted," said Devine.

He added: "We have to adapt to the lack of atmosphere - not having that real edge in terms of animosity in the crowd.

"We'll certainly miss our fans and we have missed them since we got back playing.

One-on-one

"But once kick-off comes it's a matter of winning your individual battles, playing to your game-plan and making sure you are doing the things we've worked on all week."

Devine expects a direct approach from Finn Harps, who are coming off a 3-1 defeat by Sligo Rovers on Monday.

"Finn Harps are very physically strong and have a lot of players who can hurt you from long throws and set-pieces," he added.

"We got to make sure we're adept at dealing with those but also go there and play our brand of football, which is about playing on the front-foot and causing teams problems with the ball.

"We're confident in our own ability and it doesn't matter who we play, we can cause problems."