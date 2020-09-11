Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Stephen McLaughlin worked under Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan when the latter was a coach at Southend

Mansfield have signed winger Stephen McLaughlin on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old was part of the Southend side that won promotion to League One in May 2015 and made a total of 158 league appearances for the club.

He could make his debut for the Stags in Saturday's League Two opener against Tranmere on Saturday.

"He has a terrific work rate and attitude, so will fit into our dressing room really well," boss Graham Coughlan told the club website external-link .

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.