Former full-back Baines played 420 games for Everton

Former defender Leighton Baines has rejoined Everton as part of the club's coaching staff.

Baines, 35, who retired in July to end a 13-year spell at the Toffees, becomes Everton's first professional development coach.

He will help young first-team players and those in the under-23 and under-18 teams, both on and off the pitch.

David Unsworth has been named the new academy director while continuing as the under-23s manager.