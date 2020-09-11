Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo led Wolves to the Europa League quarter-finals last season

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo is close to agreeing a new contract.

Nuno has one year left on his existing deal but club bosses are keen for the 46-year-old to extend his stay.

The Portuguese has taken Wolves from the middle of the Championship to their first European quarter-final in almost 50 years in the three seasons he has been in charge.

It is understood talks have progressed well and an announcement is due soon.

"In terms of the contract, I don't have to worry about anything because it's not my job," he said.

"I don't negotiate contracts, I just wait for an email or a call to say 'go ahead'."

Wolves face Sheffield United in their opening Premier League game of the season on Monday.

Although Wolves have just made three signings in a week, including a club record £35.6m for Porto's 18-year-old forward Fabio Silva, Nuno says his squad "is not complete yet".

A fresh bid for Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected as Wolves look to plug the gap left by Matt Doherty's departure for Tottenham.

Arsenal had indicated the England international could leave the club. His excellent performances in August's FA Cup final win over Chelsea and the recent Community Shield victory over Liverpool have caused a rethink, although Wolves are still optimistic they can do a deal.

After successive seventh-place finishes, expectation around Wolves is growing, although, Nuno says external talk has no effect on him.

"Pressure can build if you allow it to be part of your day," he said. "If it is not part of your day, it is not a problem.

"Fortunately we have big gates at Compton [the club's training ground] and we can block everything out."