Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Loic Mbe Soh has been a regular for France at youth level

Nottingham Forest have signed France youth international centre-back Loic Mbe Soh from Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old centre-back came through the academy system at the French Ligue 1 side and has been capped at under-16 to under-19 level.

He also helped PSG win the International Super Cup in 2019.

Forest face QPR at Loftus Road in their opening game of the Championship season on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.