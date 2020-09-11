Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Aina played 37 times for Torino last season

Fulham have signed former Chelsea midfielder Ola Aina on a season-long loan from Torino.

Full-back Aina, 23, came through Chelsea's youth system before joining Torino in July 2019, having previously played for the Italian side on loan.

He also had a loan spell in the Championship with Hull and despite playing for England's youth teams switched to play for Nigeria in 2017.

Fulham have the option to make the move permanent.

The deal follows Fulham signing Netherlands defender Kenny Tete from Lyon for an undisclosed fee on Thursday.

Fulham play their first match back in the Premier League against Arsenal on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

