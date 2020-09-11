Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Naby Sarr first moved to English football in July 2015

Huddersfield Town have signed central defender Naby Sarr on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old arrives as a free agent having left Charlton at the end of his contract earlier in the summer.

Sarr, who previously played for Sporting CP and Lyon before moving to south-east London, played made 117 appearance in five seasons the Addicks.

"He's got great background and pedigree as a footballer," said Huddersfield Town's head of football operations Leigh Bromby.

"Free agents with good Championship experience in their mid to late 20s are a rare commodity. In addition, left-sided centre backs who fit that criteria are even rarer."

