Naby Sarr: Huddersfield Town sign former Charlton Athletic defender
Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town have signed central defender Naby Sarr on a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old arrives as a free agent having left Charlton at the end of his contract earlier in the summer.
Sarr, who previously played for Sporting CP and Lyon before moving to south-east London, played made 117 appearance in five seasons the Addicks.
"He's got great background and pedigree as a footballer," said Huddersfield Town's head of football operations Leigh Bromby.
"Free agents with good Championship experience in their mid to late 20s are a rare commodity. In addition, left-sided centre backs who fit that criteria are even rarer."
