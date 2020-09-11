Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alex Morgan won the silver boot at the Women's World Cup last year after scoring six goals and assisting three others at the tournament

United States forward Alex Morgan is poised to join Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur on a short-term deal until the end of December.

The 31-year-old, who has helped the USA win back-to-back world titles, gave birth to her daughter on 7 May.

She will become the fifth member of last summer's World Cup-winning squad to join a WSL side this summer.

Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Tobin Heath and Christen Press have already sealed moves to England.

Midfielders Mewis and Lavelle have joined Manchester City, while Manchester United have signed forwards Heath and Press.

Morgan has scored 107 times for her country in 169 international appearances, and is viewed as one of the world's most influential female players.

She scored six goals at France 2019, winning the silver boot, as the USA beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final to seal their fourth world title.

Morgan has most recently played for Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League.

She was named in the FIFPro World XI in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and also won the Women's Champions League while on loan with Lyon in 2017.

