Last updated on .From the section Wigan

John Sheridan has managed seven different English clubs since 2015, including two spells at Oldham in that time

Wigan Athletic's administrators have appointed Waterford boss John Sheridan as the League One club's new manager.

The 55-year-old ex-Oldham manager has agreed a short-term deal after joining from the League of Ireland club.

Wigan have been given permission by the English Football League to start the new league season in administration.

"While talks continue with potential buyers, it is important the team is in safe hands," said Dean Watson, on behalf of the joint administrators.

Sheridan has taken charge of over 650 matches over the course of his managerial career, which includes three spells at Oldham and stints at Chesterfield, Plymouth, Newport, Notts County and Carlisle.

The appointment was made after the administrators consulted Leam Richardson, who had been in charge of first-team affairs since Paul Cook's resignation as Latics manager in July.

"I am really pleased to be given the opportunity to work with Leam and the rest of the coaching staff to try and provide some stability for the players in what is a challenging time for the club," said Sheridan.

"For me, regardless of the situation, this is a good chance to come and manage a club that still has some very good players."

Wigan begin the League One campaign at Ipswich Town on Sunday (12:00 BST).