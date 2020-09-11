Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Dan Jones is an England C international

Harrogate Town have signed Salford City defender Dan Jones on a season-long loan deal and handed a short-term contract to goalkeeper Melvin Minter.

Jones, who can play at centre-back or left-back, made six appearances for Salford last season after joining from Barrow last summer.

The 25-year-old rejoined the Cumbrians on loan earlier this year.

Former Brentford youngster Minter, 25, has had spells at Hanwell Town, Harrow Borough, Whitehawk and Kings Langley.

