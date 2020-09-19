Offside, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls tries a through ball, but Kieffer Moore is caught offside.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 30Samba
- 16Jenkinson
- 4Worrall
- 3Figueiredo
- 5Ribeiro
- 22Yates
- 8Colback
- 23Lolley
- 15Freeman
- 11Ameobi
- 7Grabban
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 19Guerrero
- 20Dawson
- 27Darikwa
- 33Taylor
- 40Johnson
- 48Mighten
Cardiff
- 12Smithies
- 2Osei-Tutu
- 4Morrison
- 16Nelson
- 3Bennett
- 7Bacuna
- 21Pack
- 27Ojo
- 8Ralls
- 33Hoilett
- 10Moore
Substitutes
- 6Vaulks
- 9Glatzel
- 13Paterson
- 17Tomlin
- 20Whyte
- 22Bamba
- 25Day
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett.
Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Nottingham Forest).
Offside, Cardiff City. Leandro Bacuna tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Cardiff City 1. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlon Pack following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Yuri Ribeiro.
Hand ball by Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest).
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).
Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
