Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0CardiffCardiff City1

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

  • 30Samba
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 4Worrall
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 5Ribeiro
  • 22Yates
  • 8Colback
  • 23Lolley
  • 15Freeman
  • 11Ameobi
  • 7Grabban

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 19Guerrero
  • 20Dawson
  • 27Darikwa
  • 33Taylor
  • 40Johnson
  • 48Mighten

Cardiff

  • 12Smithies
  • 2Osei-Tutu
  • 4Morrison
  • 16Nelson
  • 3Bennett
  • 7Bacuna
  • 21Pack
  • 27Ojo
  • 8Ralls
  • 33Hoilett
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 6Vaulks
  • 9Glatzel
  • 13Paterson
  • 17Tomlin
  • 20Whyte
  • 22Bamba
  • 25Day
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls tries a through ball, but Kieffer Moore is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett.

  3. Post update

    Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luke Freeman (Nottingham Forest).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Cardiff City. Leandro Bacuna tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 0, Cardiff City 1. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlon Pack following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Yuri Ribeiro.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City).

  10. Post update

    Yuri Ribeiro (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading11002023
2QPR21014313
3Bournemouth11003213
4Bristol City11002113
5Birmingham11001013
6Luton11001013
7Norwich11001013
8Rotherham11001013
9Swansea11001013
10Watford11001013
11Coventry21014403
12Cardiff210112-13
13Millwall10100001
14Stoke10100001
15Blackburn100123-10
16Barnsley100101-10
17Brentford100101-10
18Huddersfield100101-10
19Middlesbrough100101-10
20Preston100101-10
21Wycombe100101-10
22Derby100102-20
23Nottm Forest200203-30
24Sheff Wed1100202-9
View full Championship table

