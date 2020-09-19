NewportNewport County15:00BarrowBarrow
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Harrogate
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Cambridge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Port Vale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Morecambe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Forest Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Leyton Orient
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Walsall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Exeter
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|Salford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|Barrow
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Newport
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Scunthorpe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Stevenage
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Bradford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Colchester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Mansfield
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Tranmere
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Cheltenham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|19
|Bolton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|20
|Grimsby
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|21
|Oldham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|22
|Crawley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|23
|Carlisle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|24
|Southend
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0