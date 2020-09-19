Dundee UtdDundee United15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|0
|15
|19
|2
|Celtic
|6
|5
|1
|0
|17
|3
|14
|16
|3
|Hibernian
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|3
|8
|16
|4
|Aberdeen
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|12
|5
|Ross County
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|8
|6
|St Johnstone
|7
|2
|1
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|7
|7
|St Mirren
|7
|2
|1
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|7
|8
|Dundee Utd
|7
|2
|1
|4
|4
|12
|-8
|7
|9
|Hamilton
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|10
|-6
|6
|10
|Kilmarnock
|7
|1
|2
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|5
|11
|Livingston
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|5
|12
|Motherwell
|7
|1
|2
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|5