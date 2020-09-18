Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mason Greenwood has scored three goals in his last three league appearances at Old Trafford

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United are weighing up whether to hand summer signing Donny van de Beek his competitive debut.

Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood are available after completing coronavirus quarantines.

Crystal Palace's lengthy injury list includes Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt.

Mamadou Sakho returned in the EFL Cup in midweek and may feature, while Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham and Jairo Riedewald are being assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is Manchester United's first game back, while Crystal Palace started well with a good win over Southampton.

With Michy Batshuayi, on loan from Chelsea, the Eagles look like they have a few avenues for goals, which has been a problem for them in the past.

I still don't think they will get anything at Old Trafford, though. They won here last season, which is another reason United will be fully switched on this time - they will remember that.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer and Manchester United fan Raye

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United's solitary defeat in 22 Premier League meetings came in last season's corresponding fixture, which Palace won 2-1.

Palace have scored just 10 goals in those 22 games.

The Eagles are attempting to become only the seventh side to win back-to-back Premier League away games at Old Trafford.

Palace are unbeaten in their past four away league fixtures against the two Manchester clubs (W2, D2).

Manchester United

No club has won their opening Premier League match more than Manchester United, who have done so 19 times.

They are looking to win a sixth successive opening top-flight match for the first time in their history.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were unbeaten in their final 14 league fixtures of last season, earning an unrivalled 32 points.

United have lost just one of their last 17 league fixtures at Old Trafford (W9, D7).

The Red Devils have scored in 13 successive league matches, with 30 goals in total.

They haven't lost a league match kicking off at 5.30pm since December 2015, winning 13 and drawing five of 18 games.

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 20 of United's 51 goals in all competitions (39%) since his debut in February, leading the team in both goals (12) and assists (eight) during that time.

Crystal Palace