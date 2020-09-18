Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The home side won on both occasions when Leeds and Fulham met last season in the Championship

TEAM NEWS

Leeds expect to have captain Liam Cooper available again after he missed the opening match of the season against Liverpool with a calf problem.

Adam Forshaw is nearing a return to action after his long-standing hip injury.

Fulham head coach Scott Parker has confirmed he has no new fitness concerns in his squad.

There could be Premier League debuts for Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete and Antonee Robinson.

Former Chelsea defender Ola Aina may also be involved for the first time since completing a loan move from Torino.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

These two promoted teams both lost last weekend.

Those results do not really tell the full story, though. Leeds could not really have had a much more positive return to the top flight, despite their defeat at Anfield.

I'm backing Marcelo Bielsa's side to get the win this time, especially because they are playing at Elland Road.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are seeking back-to-back league victories against Fulham for the first time since December 2003, when the Whites were last in the Premier League.

The home team has not lost any of the previous eight league meetings.

In the past 31 Premier League matches between two newly promoted clubs, the away side has managed to win just twice - both of which came at relegated Norwich last season.

Leeds United

This is the first Premier League fixture at Elland Road since a 3-3 draw against Charlton confirmed Leeds' relegation in May 2004.

Leeds have lost their opening match at Elland Road in only one of their previous 12 seasons in the Premier League, a 2-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday in August 1996.

Marcelo Bielsa's side conceded only one goal in their final eight Championship home fixtures last season.

They won 33 tackles against Liverpool last Saturday and covered a distance of 114.6km, the most of any side in the opening round of Premier League matches.

Fulham