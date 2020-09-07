Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, St Mirren, Rangers, St Johnstone
Hibernian manager Jack Ross says his ambition is to one day manage Scotland. (Scotsman)
St Mirren hope to tie up a loan deal for Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal in time for the game with Hibernian, with all three stoppers at the club ruled out (Sun)
Rangers are considering a move for Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson. (Herald)
The Ibrox club have been told it will take a significant multi-million pound offer to prize Daniel Johnson away from Preston. (Daily Record)
Former Aberdeen and Scotland goalkeeper Jim Leighton has revealed he has been battling cancer for the last 18 months. (Press and Journal)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is confident the SPFL season will be played to a conclusion despite the threat of a second coronavirus wave. (Courier)
Arsenal have been approached to loan out their Emirates Stadium for the final rugby Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland next month. (Daily Mail - print edition)