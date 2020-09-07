Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian manager Jack Ross says his ambition is to one day manage Scotland. (Scotsman) external-link

St Mirren hope to tie up a loan deal for Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal in time for the game with Hibernian, with all three stoppers at the club ruled out (Sun) external-link

Rangers are considering a move for Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson. (Herald) external-link

The Ibrox club have been told it will take a significant multi-million pound offer to prize Daniel Johnson away from Preston. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Aberdeen and Scotland goalkeeper Jim Leighton has revealed he has been battling cancer for the last 18 months. (Press and Journal) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is confident the SPFL season will be played to a conclusion despite the threat of a second coronavirus wave. (Courier) external-link

Arsenal have been approached to loan out their Emirates Stadium for the final rugby Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland next month. (Daily Mail - print edition)