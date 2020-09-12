Last updated on .From the section Welsh

A breach of Covid-19 regulations has led to Cefn Druids' Cymru Premier opener at newly-promoted Haverfordwest County on Saturday being called off.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says there was a breach of the 'Safer Return to Play Protocol' by Druids.

That led to their trip to Pembrokeshire being postponed.

Druids "have been reminded of their duties and obligations to the JD Cymru Premier and the safe return of football in Wales" by the FAW.

The game's governing body in Wales says the protocols "must be followed to ensure that matches can take place safely during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic".

A Cefn Druids statement read: "In the early hours of Saturday morning, The JD Cymru Premier advised us that they were postponing fixture the over a breach of the 'Safer Return to Play Protocol'.

"We are appalled at the comments in the public domain by the league and will address them accordingly."

Haverfordwest chairman Rob Edwards said in a statement: "The club are extremely disappointed to learn of the postponement of today's match versus Cefn Druids.

"It has been a summer of change at the club and we were all looking forward to seeing our hard work played out on the pitch today.

"We would like to make it clear that our club has followed every single FAW regulation and protocol to the letter.

"Since the resumption of training, we ensured that all rules within the Return to Play guidelines were followed during their respective phases, all players and staff have completed Benchmark Covid-19 questionnaires, and we have spent the previous few weeks guaranteeing that the Bridge Meadow Stadium is a safe environment for football to resume, as per FAW guidelines.

"At all our pre-season games, we ensured that they were correctly sanctioned, and once again, all protocols were followed.

"We will continue our hard work to ensure that all rules are followed at our club and look forward to getting our campaign underway against Cardiff Met on Tuesday."