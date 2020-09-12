Steven Gerrard says reinforcements will be need to bolster his numbers

Rangers may need to "accelerate" their recruitment drive after four players sustained injuries in the win over Dundee United, says Steven Gerrard.

Leon Balogun was replaced prior to kick off, while Ryan Jack, Brandon Barker and Alfredo Morelos did not finish the 4-0 Scottish Premiership victory.

And manager Gerrard says he now needs to bolster his squad "pretty quickly".

"I've been really clear that we need to add so I think we maybe need to try to accelerate that," he said.

"Going off what I have just seen in the treatment room, there is definitely going to be two, if not three, missing for a couple of weeks.

"We have lists that we are pursuing but in terms of names and how close we are, it's a difficult question for me to answer right now."

Gerrard confirmed on Friday that Joe Aribo could face another six weeks out with an ankle injury as his side aimed to earn a record-breaking seventh consecutive clean sheet to start their campaign.

They achieved it with ease, as Ryan Kent, James Tavernier, Kemar Roofe and Scott Arfield netted in a comprehensive victory.

However, with Lincoln Red Imps waiting for Rangers in Europa League qualifying on Thursday, Gerrard will be keen to see how his injured players recover in the coming days.

"Leon felt tightness in his quad," he said. "Hopefully we've caught that one early. We could have risked it but there was no need as we had Fil Helander ready to come in.

"Ryan has a calf problem, which we'll need to scan to see the extent of that. Brandon has done a hamstring, which is normally at least a couple of weeks.

"And Morelos has got a gash on his knee. From the side, I was worried because it looked a lot worse than a gash. He's a lucky boy.

"The doctor is confident if we manage it right over the next few days we might have a chance for Thursday."