Joel Asoro has started only four games for Swansea

Swansea City winger Joel Asoro is set to join Italian Serie A side Genoa on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old Swede signed a four-year contract with the Swans when he moved from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee in 2018.

Asoro spent last season on loan at Dutch side Groningen.

And with Swansea adding the likes of Jamal Lowe to their attacking wide options for the 2020-21 campaign, Asoro is on his way to northern Italy.