Carlisle

Ethan Walker made his Preston debut against Aston Villa in December 2018 at the age of 16

Preston North End have loaned forward Ethan Walker to League Two club Carlisle United on a season-long deal.

The 18-year-old has played twice for the Lilywhites' first team, having come through the Championship club's academy to make his debut in December 2018.

Walker is the club's youngest ever league debutant, and won the scholar of the year award at Deepdale last season.

"Ethan's an extremely talented young player, and very well thought of," said Carlisle boss Chris Beech.

"Having done his pre-season with their first team he's in great shape and game ready having started against Everton last weekend."

