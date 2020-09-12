Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Zdenek Zlamal, left, started for St Mirren against Hibs, with goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield on the bench

St Mirren were told they would have to use an outfield player in goal against Hibernian if they failed to register a new goalkeeper, says boss Jim Goodwin.

Goalkeepers Jak Alnwick, Dean Lyness and Peter Urminsky are all out because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

But Zdenek Zlamal's emergency move from Hearts was confirmed three hours before the Scottish Premiership visit of Hibs.

"It would have made an absolute mockery of the league," said Goodwin of the SPFL's stance.

"I find that extremely hard to accept. It's really disappointing that our own league would be willing to do that. I thought they would show a little bit of compassion and understanding.

"If it had been three outfield players, we would have accepted it. I'm flabbergasted at what went on.

"We as a country want to promote our league in the best way possible and not have the people laugh at us when we have to stick a Sam Foley or somebody in goal."

St Mirren originally wanted the game, which Hibs won 3-0, to be postponed - Goodwin says the club were "begging" the SPFL to do so. But, when told that was not an option, they registered 40-year-old goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield as a player.

He could have played in Paisley on Saturday had Zlamal's loan not been finalised.

St Mirren said on Thursday that Alnwick is self-isolating after testing positive, then revealed a second goalkeeper - now confirmed as Lyness - had been found to have the illness.

Goodwin said Alnwick had been "under the weather", but that Lyness is asymptomatic.

Third-choice Urminsky tested negative but was found to be "at potential risk of transmission" after GPS data from training sessions was examined, so he is being excluded as a precaution.

"We've been very fortunate that we've been able to get a keeper of Bobby's standard in," Goodwin added, explaining that he was working through a list of 27 available goalkeepers.

"I'm so grateful to Robbie Neilson and everyone at Hearts for their help. It would have been very easy for Hearts to say no because they didn't want to risk their player.

"We owe them one in the future."