Fiacre Kelleher has played on loan at Solihull Moors

Wrexham have signed defender Fiacre Kelleher on a one-year deal for their National League campaign following his Macclesfield Town exit.

The Cork-born 24-year-old is a product of Celtic's academy.

He joined Macclesfield in 2019 having previously been on loan there from Oxford United.

"I know a lot of the lads here already, I've played with a lot of them so I know the calibre of the squad," said Kelleher.

"I'm finally getting back to playing football now, and I can get my head down and get back to what I enjoy doing."

Wrexham have announced that Carl Darlington will continue as first-team coach under Dean Keates after signing a new contract this week, while goalkeeping coach Michael Oakes and performance analyst Kyle Crutchley will also be part of the club's staff for the 2020-21 season.