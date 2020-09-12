Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Martinez played for Arsenal in a pre-season friendly against Villa last weekend

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is having a medical at Aston Villa before completing a £20m move.

The 28-year-old, who played in Arsenal's FA Cup Final win over Chelsea last season, is poised to sign after Gunners manager Mikel Arteta decided Bernd Leno would be his first choice this term.

The Argentine will be Villa's third recruit of the summer after club record signing striker Ollie Watkins joined from Brentford and right-back Matty Cash arrived from Nottingham Forest.