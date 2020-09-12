Liverpool 4-3 Leeds: Jurgen Klopp says he 'loved' the game - was it the best Premier League opener?

Liverpool were ready for the fight against Leeds - Jurgen Klopp

As referee Michael Oliver blew the full-time whistle at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp mouthed the word "wow".

It was the fitting end to a seven-goal thriller between Liverpool and Leeds that had absolutely everything and ended 4-3 to the hosts.

Klopp's defending champions led three times only for newly-promoted Leeds, playing in the Premier League game for the first time since 2004, to hit back three times.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were minutes from a deserved point when Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot after new £30m striker Rodrigo produced a shocking 88th-minute challenge on Fabinho.

It ensured Salah started the season with a hat-trick - but that was probably not even the main headline in a game dripping in drama and entertainment.

'What a game. What an opponent'

Klopp said he had to catch his breath after a stunning match which was played at a near-empty Anfield because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"What a game, what an opponent, what a performance from both teams. A proper spectacle, I loved that," beamed the German afterwards.

"It is pretty rare you see that many goals in a game,

"We will not go home and have a few beers on that result. We need to analyse it.

"Leeds are special. They performed outstandingly and it was very difficult - for 95 minutes, by the way."

Leeds' Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa said there were pluses in defeat.

"To be able to score three goals is a positive thing," he said.

"We also cannot ignore we conceded four goals. A lot of those goals could have been avoided.

"You can't predict football but there are situations you know are going to happen - just because you know they are going to happen it doesn't give you the security you can stop them happening."

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa "disappointed" by the goals conceded at Liverpool

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who scored his side's second goal, told BBC Match of the Day: "There are positives we can take from this but we're going to be down because we didn't get the result."

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk described the game as "very intense" before adding: "I enjoyed the win for sure. We knew it was going to be tough."

'It's always fun with Bielsa'

Salah became the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick on the first day of a league season since John Aldridge against Charlton in 1988-89.

Despite defeat, Leeds' performance won praise from Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy, who played under Bielsa at Marseille.

Leeds' Germany defender Robin Koch, who recently joined from Freiburg, said it had been a "thrilling" debut.

Best ever Premier League opening game?

So, it was a belter of a season opener.

But was it the best game on the first day of the season in the Premier League era? Here's some of the best, see what you think…

Crystal Palace 3-3 Blackburn

1992-93

Blackburn had just been promoted to the top flight and Kenny Dalglish unleashed a young striker by the name of Alan Shearer on Selhurst Park.

In a see-saw match, Palace twice took the lead only for Blackburn to hit back, before Rovers went in front through Shearer after 81 minutes. But there was then last-minute drama as Simon Osborn scored a 90th-minute equaliser.

Arsenal 2-4 Norwich City

1992-93

This Premier League concept must have looked an immediate winner back in 1992. Two crackers on the very first day of the inaugural season.

Arsenal looked to be coasting at 2-0 up with 21 minutes to go, only for Norwich to stage a stunning comeback with a Mark Robins double and goals from David Phillips and Ruel Fox.

Sheffield Wednesday 3-4 Tottenham

1994-95

A seven-goal thriller, yes. But best remembered for the introduction of Jurgen Klinsmann's dive celebration, after scoring his first Premier League goal for Tottenham.

Jurgen Klinsmann celebrates scoring for Tottenham with a dive
Jurgen Klinsmann celebrates scoring for Tottenham with a dive

Southampton 3-4 Nottingham Forest

1995-96

It's got to be a belter if Matt Le Tissier scores a hat-trick and ends up on the losing side. Ultimately Bryan Roy's double would help see Forest over the line.

Derby 3-3 Leeds

1996-97

Hello Derby, welcome to the Premier League. The Rams' first season in the revamped top division started with a bang. Five goals in the last 18 thrilling minutes culminated in Dean Sturridge's 88th-minute equaliser for the home side.

Middlesbrough 3-3 Liverpool

1996-97

The most famous hat-trick in the history of Premier League opening days? Middlesbrough came from behind THREE TIMES to secure a point against Liverpool, with each goal scored by debutant and 90s Premier League icon Fabrizio Ravanelli.

Fabrizio Ravanelli celebrates scoring against Liverpool by lifting his shirt above his head
Fabrizio Ravanelli celebrates scoring against Liverpool by lifting his shirt above his head

Charlton 2-3 Chelsea

2002-03

It started with Charlton's Paul Konchesky scoring and getting sent off in the first 26 minutes. And it ended with Carlton Cole and Frank Lampard striking in the final six minutes to secure a brilliant turnaround for Chelsea.

Reading 3-2 Middlesbrough

2006-07

Two-nil down after 20 minutes in your first ever Premier League game? No bother for Reading, who staged a Royal comeback through Dave Kitson, Steve Sidwell and Leroy Lita.

Arsenal 4-3 Leicester

2017-18

So, it seems there was a drought of more than a decade in genuine topsy-turvy thrillers. But this one was worth the wait. Trailing 3-2 with seven minutes left, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud struck to secure victory for Arsenal in an opening day classic.

  • Probably - both teams to finish in top 6. Chelsea and Spurs wont even get close.
    Arsenal maybe. Salah to Barca will be a big blow to Liverpool though. Klopp and Beilsa both know Liverpool were lucky or Leeds unlucky (2 penalties and 2 set pieces, another day it would be 3-0 to Leeds)

  • Leeds played well and lost. I hope that continues all season and then they go down! Then Bielsa leaves for the top club that he deserves and Leeds fall away again because they're the most despised team in all the land - for very good reason 😆

  • Klopp loved it because he won. That’s the only reason.

  • Koch, the German guy: ..."we will keep marching on together."

    Just make sure you don't march towards Poland.

  • Officials starting off new season in same vein by awarding LFC penalties and decisions by the score. Team of divers with terrible fans.

    • ryanos2204 replied:
      You CLEARLY know nothing about Football of what actually happens. Last season Liverpool actually had more negative decisions go against them than for and as for penalties you will find that Man Utd had MANY MANY more. To add to this one of the pens today was a hand ball, pretty sure you can't dive to get a hand ball. Can you explain why the fans are terrible? I have only met friendly fans.

  • Bamford today PROVED that VVD is a clown 🤡

    • Mintas Lanxor replied:
      The only clowns here are those individuals who have narrow team blinders on and tunnel vision as a result. The irony is that if Virgil were to transfer to their team, they'd sing sky-high praises to him.

  • Liverpool cheating as always - and that’s good ?

    • ryanos2204 replied:
      Cheating how??

  • Brought back memories of that classic PL opener when Keegan & Bremner got sent off,remember that Tiffany ??

  • Shocking defending. Chelsea laugh at Liverpool and Leeds.

    • ryanos2204 replied:
      Wrong thread pal, Chelski weren't playing

  • That Klinnsman dive for celebrating and dispelling the nonsense that Germans lack a sense of humour!

  • You lot turn every game liverpool win into the "greatest " this and the "greatest" that ,yet the "greatest back 4 ever in the history of football " had 3 goals put past them with Bamford making a Clown out of VVD, Patrick Bamford ! the bloke who has been pulled from pillar to post and back for not scoring enough goals mugs VVD right up and it's the "greatest opening game of the season ever" ha ha!

    • Removed replied:
      Nothing but excuses from LFC fans. They are the greatest blah blah.
      Typical deflection tactics . Horrible fans

  • Tiffany Butcher
    22:36 12 Sep
    With luck like that, can see Liverpool becoming Champions of England for the 2nd time in their history.

    NB, champions of england started over 100 years ago
    stick to forums on things you understand
    dont want people thinking your're just a dippy bird struggling with offside rule do you? :-)

    • sameold replied:
      Oh dear don.....Tiffany has had you over.
      He/she catches a few every week.
      Better to think first in future.
      Up the Gas!

  • Nah. You need fans for starters.

  • There's always one team that comes up to the Prem and handles it like they were always there. Last year Wolves this season Leeds. It happens every year.

    • Stulad replied:
      Don’t you mean Sheffield United? Wolves have been up for a couple of seasons.

  • What a great advert for the best league in the world, Leeds having nothing to fear and the mighty reds attack was fantastic, sharper defence needed but we are the team to beat already, all round fantastic

  • How many HYS will there be about one match?

  • BBC on the ball again. Have they already forgotten about Arsenal 3 v 0 Fulham 2+ hours prior to this?! That game according to my dictionary at least ,was the opener to the EPL. BLC (British Leads Corporation) not BBC as I like to call them now with yet another unbiased view of football!

    • LFC6373 replied:
      Fulham hardly were a threat thou were they??? They were worse than a non league team compared to Leeds. A bunch of kids could have beaten them :)

  • Thats Entertainment.

  • Villa fans piling in with negative comments on all the Leeds boards this evening. No doubt they'll expect Leeds to allow them to walk the ball into an empty net again this season. Villa, West Ham and Brighton to go down this season.

  • rubbish boro 3-3 with Liverpool was the best opening game by a country mile this game today was no where near it dodgey biased ref ruined it for leeds

    • ryanos2204 replied:
      Maybe you should read the full article, its asking what the best ever opening game of the season is and gives some of the best options, and the game you are talking about is mentioned as an option.

