Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ryan Christie scored for Scotland in the 1-1 draw with Israel earlier this month

Israel "do not expect a problem" fulfilling their European Championship play-off against Scotland despite a national lockdown being put in place.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced new restrictions from Friday for at least three weeks.

Scotland are due to host Israel at Hampden Park on 8 October.

The winners will face either Norway or Serbia for a place at the delayed Euro 2020, which is scheduled to take place from 11 June to 11 July 2021.

An Israeli FA spokesman told BBC Scotland: "We do not expect a problem to fly in a chartered plane for an international game, as the Ministry of Culture and Sports will follow the same process as in the case before."

On Sunday, Netanyahu said new cases of Covid-19 in Israel, which has a population of about nine million, had risen to 4,000 a day.

It is the second lockdown imposed in the country, with schools and shopping centres to close as part of the measures.

Scotland and Israel met earlier this month in Glasgow, battling out a 1-1 Nations League draw, with the visiting squad including 10 players from clubs in Israel and 12 from overseas.