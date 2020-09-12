Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United: 'Leeds make up for lost time with magnificently chaotic return'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments99

Leeds celebrate
Leeds pulled level three times at Anfield before losing to the reigning champions

Leeds United have had their noses pressed up against the window looking in at the Premier League for 16 years - the promised land for a former superpower who spent too long falling on hard times.

If this magnificently chaotic, dramatic return to the top order at Liverpool is anything to go by, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United will be making up for that lost time very quickly.

Leeds lost a flawed and fabulous football match 4-3, their comeback ruined with two minutes to go by a brainless challenge from new £30m striker Rodrigo as he bundled Fabinho to the ground, leaving Mo Salah to complete his hat-trick and give the reigning champions three points.

This was, once again, a different Premier League opener at a largely deserted Anfield and once again the great regret was that 54,000 supporters could not have packed out the stadium to revel in this piece of theatre.

It was not perfect, far from it.

The defending from both sides was dreadful but this was such rich entertainment it actually enhanced the spectacle rather than diminished it.

Liverpool did what they do. They won.

Leeds United left empty-handed, when their reward is measured in points, but they will take much pleasure and satisfaction back across the Pennines to Yorkshire when the pain subsides.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa "disappointed" by the goals conceded at Liverpool

Bielsa and his players always promised to decorate the Premier League after the manner in which they gained promotion as Championship winners least season and it will be some ride if this is going to be the template for their campaign.

Any pessimists among Leeds fans (not that there seem to be many) would have had their heads in their hands when Liverpool scored after just three minutes but they would have been thrilled by the response.

Leeds did not take a backward step, playing Liverpool at their own high-intensity pressing game and almost coming away with a point.

They scored goals of polish, such as Jack Harrison's sweet, low right-foot shot past Alisson at the end of a swift move started by a pass from goalkeeper Illan Meslier to make it 1-1, then the perfect technique of a first touch and volleyed finish from Mateusz Klich to draw them level for a third time.

Leeds play with unrelenting energy. It may yet be that this fierce style catches up with them in a long, unforgiving season but it is going to be fun as long as it lasts.

And at the heart of it all is the charismatic Bielsa, crouching for periods long enough to render many unable to return to a standing position, then prowling his technical area, even knocking a drink over in brief celebration after Harrison's first equaliser.

Liverpool were ready for the fight against Leeds - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's respect for Bielsa was illustrated by his references to "Mr Bielsa" in his match notes and the embrace of appreciation the pair shared at the final whistle.

It is easy to get over-sentimental about Leeds United's return to the Premier League. They may not have been missed quite as much as many romantics might suggest and the assertion they "belong" in the top echelon is not necessarily backed up by their history of spending time in other divisions.

What cannot be denied, however, is that the thought of this ambitious attacking team bringing the Bielsa brand of football to a stadium near you is a mouth-watering prospect, especially when it is eventually in front of packed houses at their Elland Road fortress.

It was, ultimately, a defeat and there were imperfections for Bielsa to address, such as naive defending and the less than glittering introductions of his two new signings.

Robin Koch had a rough debut, handling to concede a penalty then losing Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool's second goal, while it is to be hoped Rodrigo is rather more adapt and capable in the opposition penalty area than he proved in his own with that witless lunge at Fabinho.

It is early days, however. Koch will not face many tougher tests than this while Rodrigo's forte is clearly elsewhere.

When the disappointment eases, though, this was back in the big time with a bang for Leeds United as they ran last season's champions every inch of the way before that late lapse.

Leeds were fearless against Liverpool so do not expect them to play with fear against anyone.

It is an approach from Bielsa that will have bad days among the good, but if this first taste of Leeds United back in the Premier League is the start of more of the same, most people will simply say "bring it on".

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • Fantastic match - Leeds very unlucky, Liverpool very lucky. Salah brilliant, Leeds best side to be promoted in decade easily. Will Salah stay, £550,000 a week at Barca for3 years will be hard to say 'No' to - that about £100M, wow...big money

  • All well and good being able to score 3 goals; if you concede 4 it’s still nil points. Pundits talk about Leeds being mid table because of their attacking ability is rubbish; think many said the same about Fulham a couple of years ago. If you cannot defend your will get relegated; Big Sam on Talksport mentioned that they clearly haven’t been practicing man marking!

    • KingofKings replied:
      2 penalties and 2 set pieces - you are talking rubbish........ also losing captain just before kick off was tough (he holds the defence together) Koch had it hard as dropped into deep end due to Coops being out. Learn something about the team before you comment. Leeds will have no issues this season

  • Bielsa is great entertainment. And he's just made obvious how to counter against Liverpool: cross-field balls behind their marauding full-backs...and you're in. Bielsa has probably destroyed Liverpool's title defence by laying bare all the weaknesses Liverpool have.

  • Well what an unexpextedly pleasant change that was. Like many, am just hoping Leeds stay up....but my good lord they played with such confidence and ability against true quality, im taken completely aback.

  • take a knee - take a hike

    • Chris replied:
      Goodbye - good riddance

  • For Leeds 2020-21 see Norwich 2019-20.
    Started the season with attacking flare and defensive vulnerabilities, but when the time comes to stop the flow of goals conceded it comes at the expense of goals scored, and ultimately the result is still normal a net deficit.

  • i just wish wayne and garth singing "bielsa-bub has a devil put aside for meeeeeee" didn't keep popping in my head.

    • Ferdinand replied:
      Lol. And everyone else's now!

  • There won't be many teams in the Premier League who'll score 3 goals against the champions - credit where it's due, awesome game for neutrals! mid table will be a bonus this season - Mr Bielsa and The Leeds owners (who must be congratulated) are in the third season of a five year plan for the team to establish themselves in the Premiership! well done lads!

  • What is this taking the knee nonsense? When will it stop? They stopped it in the cricket. Will it go on forever in football. I played tennis this afternoon and nearly went down on one knee as it seems it should be done before all sport these days. Im playing snooker in the week, i might take a knee and do some black power salutes before each frame.

    Stupid gesture. Time it ended.

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Fair play to Leeds, I can see em staying up, alot wrote off sheff utd now no mention of relegation for them, hope they do well lfc fan

  • Cats Eyes
    22:15
    " Leeds lost a flawed and fabulous football match 4-3".

    Is he nuts ?

    no, but im beginning to think you may be :-)

  • Why is no-one highlighting the fact that our caption and CB Liam Cooper pulled you injured so our CB pairing was a guy we’ve had for a week and a relative youngster from the academy *who’ve never played together before* ?? Against the Champions and goal machine Liverpool? Leeds made up for this HUGE weakness and never looked as shaky as they ought given the situation. Unbelievable.

    • Leslie Thornton replied:
      Liam Cooper is one of the worst defenders I've ever seen.
      Almost every time I've watched Leeds on TV he gifts at least one golden chance per game, and then there was his laughable performance for Scotland this week.

  • Great to see Leeds back! But how about Harrogate!? What a way to start your first ever campaign in the league proper.

    • Ling Liu LFCGBR2020 replied:
      Thrashing Southend at home 4-0! Incredible result :)

  • The trouble with any premiership comments section is that it's always 1 v 19 and it's all so ******* tribal that nobody can manage to be either honest or magnanimous.

  • Leeds will concede 100 goals this season with that defence. Although it could have been worse, the boy Cooper could've been playing.

  • Mid-table mediocrity for Leeds fans should and has to be enough for them.
    It’s no longer 1973

    • Expat Bob replied:
      As a Leeds fan, I will take mid table obscurity right now. Very few Leeds fans are expecting more and even that would be an achievement. The only important thing for us is to stay up so we can build on it next season. And if they can do that without sending my blood pressure though the roof, all the better.

  • Lots of bitter nonsense about Leeds here - LFC fan of over 40yrs.

    We're not at our sharpest at the moment, but worth remembering it's over 3yrs since we lost a PL game at home!

    Great effort LUFC! New CB pairing, their big creative/forward signing watching from the bench. Weren't overawed or rabbits. Played their own game and matched us.

    I doubt they'll do a Wolves, but they're staying up.

    • vinnievega replied:
      Leeds haven't lost a game at home in the PL for 16 years so have a much better record

  • Liverpool had a off day

  • Leeds won't go down this season, lots of worse teams in the league.

    • Janner replied:
      Early days yet. However West ham and Fulham would be 2 that I see going.

  • If they can maintain that standard Leeds will be between 4th and 10th. Outstanding - they lost yet plaudits pouring in.
    A breath of fresh air.

Top Stories