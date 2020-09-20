Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian12:00RangersRangers
Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 25Doig
  • 10Boyle
  • 13Gogic
  • 11Newell
  • 8Wright
  • 9Doidge
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 2Gray
  • 14Mallan
  • 16Stevenson
  • 19Gullan
  • 20Hallberg
  • 22McGinn
  • 24McGregor
  • 29Shanley
  • 33Barnes

Rangers

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5Helander
  • 31Barisic
  • 10Davis
  • 18Kamara
  • 37Arfield
  • 14Kent
  • 20Morelos
  • 7Hagi

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 3Bassey
  • 4Edmundson
  • 9Defoe
  • 11Itten
  • 16Patterson
  • 22Jones
  • 26Balogun
  • 36Barjonas
Referee:
Don Robertson

Sunday 20th September 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic76102051519
2Rangers76101501519
3Hibernian7511113816
4Aberdeen540152312
5Ross County8323711-411
6Dundee Utd8314613-710
7Kilmarnock8224111108
8St Johnstone821549-57
9St Mirren8215512-77
10Hamilton7205512-76
11Motherwell712438-55
12Livingston8125814-65
