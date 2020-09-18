Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea's £53m forward Timo Werner demonstrated his express pace when earning a penalty against Brighton

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has overcome the dead leg he sustained when winning a penalty against Brighton on Monday night.

The visit of Liverpool comes too soon for Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic, while summer signings Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech remain out.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to involve Thiago Alcantara following his £20m arrival on Friday.

Klopp has reported no new injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: external-link If this game is half as entertaining as the 5-3 Liverpool win over Chelsea at Anfield in late July then we are in for a treat. On the evidence of their first league games of the season there is certainly every reason to expect another haul of goals.

Chelsea's options in attacking midfield positions are frightening - Timo Werner must be licking his lips at the prospect of so much creativity around him. Whether they are stronger defensively and in goal this season remains to be seen.

A game against the reigning champions is always a useful yardstick, and Chelsea should consider themselves title contenders this season. They will also want to improve on a record of just two wins and five defeats in their last 10 Premier League home games against Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara's imminent arrival at Anfield looks a snip at an initial £20m. It's Liverpool most expensive signing since they captured Alisson from Roma more than two years ago. Jurgen Klopp's recent barbs about Chelsea's summer spending were probably born of some frustration; remember how Liverpool had baulked at Werner's £53m price tag.

Against Leeds on Saturday, Liverpool were lucky that Mo Salah was in the mood to bury anything and everything that came his way.

Salah - a misfit from Chelsea's past - is one more hat-trick away from completing a century of goals for Liverpool more quickly than Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler or Michael Owen - no mean feat for a guy who plays off the wing.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea kicked off their campaign with a good win over Brighton while Liverpool's performance against Leeds was a bit patchier, but with the same result.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool can equal their longest winning streak against Chelsea in the Premier League - four matches, set between November 2010 and May 2012.

The Reds have won six of their past 12 league games at Stamford Bridge (D3, L3), including three of five under Jürgen Klopp.

Chelsea won 2-0 at home in the most recent fixture between the sides, an FA Cup fifth-round tie in March.

Chelsea

They have lost their opening home match in only two of 28 Premier League seasons: 2-1 against Blackburn in 1993 and 3-2 versus Burnley in 2017.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 13 home league games against the reigning champions (W7, D6).

The Blues ended last season with six consecutive home league victories and could win seven in a row at Stamford Bridge for the first time since December 2017.

However, they lost eight home fixtures in all competitions last season, their most since 1985-86.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has failed to stop nine of the last 13 shots on target he has faced in the division.

Liverpool