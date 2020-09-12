Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Kent, Celtic, Edouard, Hibs, St Mirren

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Arsenal have made a bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to a transfer expert (Daily Express)external-link.

Ryan Kent has urged Rangers not to get caught out in the Europa League qualifiers, as they prepare to face Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday (Sunday Mail)external-link.

Shane Duffy has paid tribute to his late dad after scoring on his Celtic debut (Scottish Sun on Sunday)external-link.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross insisted the coronavirus disruption that forced St Mirren into scrabbling around for an emergency loan goalkeeper on Friday night had no impact on his side's 3-0 win in Paisley (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says the Scottish football is in danger of becoming a laughing stock after his side played against Hibernian without three first-team goalkeepers due to Covid-19 (Scottish Sun on Sunday)external-link.

Daily StarDaily Express
Mail on Sunday
Mail on Sunday

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport