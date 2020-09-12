Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Arsenal have made a bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to a transfer expert (Daily Express) external-link .

Ryan Kent has urged Rangers not to get caught out in the Europa League qualifiers, as they prepare to face Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday (Sunday Mail) external-link .

Shane Duffy has paid tribute to his late dad after scoring on his Celtic debut (Scottish Sun on Sunday) external-link .

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross insisted the coronavirus disruption that forced St Mirren into scrabbling around for an emergency loan goalkeeper on Friday night had no impact on his side's 3-0 win in Paisley (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says the Scottish football is in danger of becoming a laughing stock after his side played against Hibernian without three first-team goalkeepers due to Covid-19 (Scottish Sun on Sunday) external-link .