Aberdeen started the season with an insipid defeat by Rangers, followed by a public dressing-down from first minister Nicola Sturgeon after eight players breached lockdown rules.

Three of their games were postponed as a result, and that's before we get to the injuries felling last season's top scorer Sam Cosgrove, his back-up Curtis Main, and even the man brought in as cover, Ryan Edmondson.

Despite all of that, Saturday's 1-0 win against Kilmarnock secured a fourth straight league victory for the first time since December 2018.

Derek McInnes' men sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership, four points clear of fifth having played two games fewer than most other clubs.

So, how have Aberdeen overcome controversy, injuries and a grim opening day to surge up the table?

New shape brings solidity

McInnes has experimented with a back three in recent seasons. The results have been mixed. Often his players looked uncomfortable, and with that came some disjointed displays.

However, this season Aberdeen have looked solid using 3-4-3 and variations thereof. They are conceding an average of 0.4 goals per game across their opening five league matches, with Tommie Hoban, Andrew Considine, Scott McKenna, and Ross McCrorie (when played in defence) having withstood most of what's been thrown at them.

McKenna, for example, won all 22 of his aerial duels in the wins against Livingston, Hibernian, and Kilmarnock. And goalkeeper Joe Lewis has had to make fewer than five saves in the past two matches combined.

"I've been very impressed with the formation," says former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller.

"It's not an easy system to get to grips with so a lot of work will have gone on behind the scenes so the players understand their roles.

"But the Hoban-McKenna-Considine trio has been really effective and a great barrier in front of Joe Lewis. The wing-backs, Matty Kennedy and Jonny Hayes, seem to be relishing being able to roam forward as well and create.

"There was a fair bit of pressure on the players, the manager and the club itself. They've responded extremely well to that."

The McCrorie factor

McInnes labelled new signing McCrorie "a Rolls Royce" after Aberdeen beat Hibs, adding that he had to "pinch himself" after managing to pip the Leith side to the player's signature.

Whether in the back three zipping forward passes in to midfield, or playing in the middle of the pitch and driving forward, McCrorie has slotted in seamlessly at Pittodrie and capped a positive start with a fine winning goal against Kilmarnock.

The on-loan Rangers player, who will formalise a move to Pittodrie next summer, has the best pass success rate among any of his new team-mates to play at least 100 minutes this season, has made the second-most tackles and ranks joint-top for completed dribbles, illustrating his all-round game.

"He's versatile and the goal he scored was one of class and composure," says Miller.

"He gives you strength, but quality of play as well. I think he and Lewis Ferguson make a very good partnership in terms of giving you a defensive screen in front of the back three, and both of them can get forward and be a pest in the opposition box as well.

"It's very early days but the signs are that he is going to be a very important player for Aberdeen."

Touch map: McCrorie made his presence felt across the pitch for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock

More creativity on the pitch

Aberdeen have been criticised in recent seasons for their supposedly agricultural style of play. Some fans have bemoaned a lack of spark and creativity in attack, yielding uninspiring performances even in victory.

The club published its commitment to an attacking philosophy during the summer, with a focus on bringing through young players. While winning, they are only averaging one goal per game, but that is enough given their solidity. There has also been the conspicuous absence of Cosgrove, who scored 23 goals in 37 outings last term.

Scott Wright, Ryan Hedges and Marley Watkins have shown flashes of quick combination play. So has there been a noticeable change in style in the five league matches so far?

"Is it much different from last season? I think it is, which is down to the system and the creative players they've got," says Miller.

"If you look at the team [against Kilmarnock], there's Matty Kennedy, Jonny Hayes, Scott Wright, Ryan Hedges as well as Marley Watkins. There's probably more creativity than last season, I think the manager's been well supported by the board in difficult times.

"I still think they're very dogged and difficult to beat. They're heading for a successful season. I don't see too many teams being able to take Aberdeen on and beat them, and they will win the majority of their games."